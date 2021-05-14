Lions sign third-round choice Alim McNeill

The Lions signed third-round pick Alim McNeill to a four-year deal that includes a $1.090 million signing bonus, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The North Carolina State defensive tackle earned second-team Associated Press All-America and first-team All-ACC honors. He made 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting in 10 of 11 appearances. He did not play in his team’s bowl game.

McNeill was the third of the team’s seven draft choices.

