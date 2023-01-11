Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr. to reserve/future contract

The Detroit Lions have brought back another member of the 2022 undrafted rookie class. Tight end Derrick Deese Jr. agreed to a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Wednesday.

Deese spent the 2022 offseason with the Lions after signing as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State. He was on Detroit’s initial practice squad but was released early in the season.

He joins 10 other Lions who finished on the team’s practice squad and signed reserve/future contracts earlier this week.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire