Lions sign their second-round draft pick

The Detroit Lions announced on Friday that the team has officially signed rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

Terms were not disclosed, but based on his 61st overall slot in the draft, it’s pretty well predetermined that Rakestraw will earn $6.49 million over four years. There is no fifth-year option on any rookie deals other than first-round selections.

Rakestraw played collegiately at Missouri. He is currently in the throes of recovery from core muscle surgery that has limited his participation in OTAs and the recent rookie minicamp.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire