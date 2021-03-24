Lions to sign Saints free agent LB Alex Anzalone

The #Lions are signing LB Alex Anzalone, source says. Former #Saints LB reunited with Dan Campbell on a one-year, $1.75 million deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2021

Another former Saints player is joining Dan Campbell in Detroit: NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Lions will sign free agent linebacker Alex Anzalone to a one-year prove-it deal valued at $1.75 million, Anzalone will work with a familiar face in Aaron Glenn, who is Campbell’s defensive coordinator, as well as his new position coach Mark DeLeone.

A third-round pick out of Florida from the Saints’ historically great 2017 NFL draft, Anzalone’s history of shoulder injuries followed him into the pros and limited his availability throughout his tenure in New Orleans. Unfortunately, he didn’t play well in 2020 and forced the team to trade for Kwon Alexander an attempt at upgrading that roster spot.

Still, he produced 123 combined tackles (85 solo) in 38 regular season games with the Saints, along with 4 sacks and 8 quarterback hits, 3 forced fumbles, an interception, and 3 pass deflections. He’s capable of making some splash plays here and there.

Don’t expect the Saints to receive a compensatory draft pick in 2022 following Anzalone’s departure. His low salary won’t qualify for the NFL’s formula when allocating those comp picks, though it would cancel out a low-cost addition the Saints may choose to sign themselves, protecting their projected compensation for losing Sheldon Rankins and Trey Hendrickson.