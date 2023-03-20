Lions sign safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Just when you thought it was safe to go to bed on a Sunday night, Lions GM Brad Holmes strikes with a big free agent signing.

Per numerous sources, the Lions are signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a free agent. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network confirms it’s a one-year deal worth $8 million total, of which $6.5 million is guaranteed.

Gardner-Johnson spent 2022 in Philadelphia after being traded by the New Orleans Saints. He played in New Orleans under Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and head coach Dan Campbell.

Gardner-Johnson is primarily a safety but the plays the nickel/slot role as well as more traditional split safety looks.

