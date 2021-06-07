Lions sign Reggie Gilbert

Linebacker Reggie Gilbert is back in the NFC North.

The Lions announced Gilbert’s signing on Monday. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Gilbert signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He appeared in 18 games over the next two seasons and moved on to play 11 games with the Titans in 2019. He was waived by Tennessee last summer and spent time with the Cardinals and Jaguars without playing in any games.

Gilbert has 62 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career. The Lions have also added Alex Anzalone and fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes to their linebacking corps this offseason.

