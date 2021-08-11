Lions sign RB Javon Leake to help injury-ravaged backfield

Dealing with several injuries at the running back position and with the preseason opener just two days away, the Detroit Lions added free agent RB Javon Leake to the active roster.

Leake, 22, is in his second NFL season. He spent 2020 as an undrafted rookie with both the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, primarily on the Football Team’s practice squad. Leake played collegiately at Maryland. He also has some kick return ability and that led to Leake’s limited action as a rookie, serving as Washington’s punt returner in one game last season.

To make room for Leake, the Lions waived RB Michael Warren with an injury designation. Warren was one of several Lions runners sidelined, a list that includes starter D’Andre Swift (groin) and rookie seventh-rounder Jermar Jefferson (ankle)