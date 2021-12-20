Lions sign RB Craig Reynolds to the active roster

Craig Reynolds has been outstanding as the Detroit Lions featured running back in the last two weeks. And now Reynolds has been rewarded by the team for his stellar effort.

Per Doug Kyed of PFF, the Lions have signed Reynolds from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster. Reynolds had performed in his first two weeks while serving as a practice squad elevation, not technically on the active roster.

Now Reynolds will be in Detroit through the 2022 season, according to Kyed’s report. Several local sources have confirmed that the Lions have signed Reynolds, though the exact details are not yet public.

Reynolds, an undrafted free agent from D-II Kutztown in the 2019 NFL season, has rushed for 195 yards on 36 carries in the last two weeks. The Lions have been without starter Jamaal Williams and versatile D’Andre Swift, but Reynolds has proven he belongs in the Detroit backfield too.