Lions re-sign RB Craig Reynolds

Craig Reynolds is coming back for another season with the Detroit Lions. The reserve running back nicknamed “Netflix” renewed his NFL series in Detroit for a third year, signing a new deal with the Lions on Monday.

Terms were not initially disclosed.

It’s probably not the RB name that most Lions fans were hoping to hear on Monday. Jamaal Williams remains an unrestricted free agent, as does Justin Jackson–who stepped into the third RB when Reynolds missed time with an injury in 2022.

Reynolds was technically an exclusive right free agent, but the Lions opted to give him more than the standard league-minimum contract. In nine games in 2022, Reynolds rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries. He was also a fixture on special teams. He still holds the Lions team record for most rushing yards in a debut game.

