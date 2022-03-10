Lions re-sign Rashod Berry and Ryan McCollum

One day after not tendering them to qualifying contracts as exclusive rights free agents, the Detroit Lions have brought back two players. OLB Rashod Berry and offensive lineman Ryan McCollum have re-signed with the team.

Terms of the deals have not been disclosed, but based on the move to not tender them with the league minimum salaries, the deals figure to be higher than the mandated minimum.

Berry signed with the Lions last August after being released by the New England Patriots. He was a tight end as an undrafted rookie in New England in 2020 but switched full-time to defense in Detroit. Berry, 25, played in five games and accrued 62 total defensive snaps for the Lions.

McCollum returns after his rookie season out of Texas A&M. He came to Detroit in October after a stint with the Houston Texans and worked his way into a valuable role player for the injury-ravaged Lions, even starting a game at center. He can play both guard and center.