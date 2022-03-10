Lions re-sign Rashod Berry, Ryan McCollum

The Lions tendered contracts to 13 of their exclusive rights free agents on Wednesday and they signed two others to contracts on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Rashod Berry and center Ryan McCollum for the 2022 season. The other 13 players will likely be joining them on the roster as they are not eligible to negotiate with other teams after being tendered contracts.

Berry signed with the Lions in August and was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad late in the year. He recorded three tackles in five games with the team. Berry also played in three games for the Patriots in 2020.

McCollum played 13 games and made one start after going undrafted out of Texas A&M.

