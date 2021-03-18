Lions sign QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal

The Detroit Lions added another quarterback to the mix late on Wednesday. The team has signed former Packers backup Tim Boyle to a free agent contract.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Boyle will get $2.5 million for one year to jump from Green Bay to Detroit.

Boyle, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Packers in a reserve role, serving as the No. 3 QB behind Aaron Rodgers and a couple of backups in DeShone Kizer and Jordan Love. He has completed three of his four career pass attempts, all in 2019.

He joins a Lions team that just released 2020 backup, Chase Daniel. His contract dictates that he enters the depth chart at No. 2 behind Jared Goff and ahead of third-stringer David Blough.