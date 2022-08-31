Lions to sign QB Nate Sudfeld

Minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that the Lions were releasing backup QB David Blough, counterpart Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network chimed in with who will replace Blough on the Lions roster. Per Rapoport, the Lions are signing former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld.

Sudfeld, 28, is a veteran free to sign immediately and not subject to waiver claims. He has been in the NFL since 2016, when he was a sixth-round pick out of Indiana by Washington. He is best known for his years in Philadelphia (2017-2020) when he received his only regular season action. Sudfeld completed 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards, one TD and one INT in limited duty.

The 6-foot-6 Sudfeld was expendable in San Francisco when the 49ers opted to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as their No. 2 QB behind Trey Lance.

