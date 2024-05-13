Lions to sign QB Jared Goff to a massive new contract extension
The drama over any contract extension for Lions quarterback Jared Goff has come to a happy ending. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions and Goff have agreed to a massive new contract extension.
Per Schefter, the extension is for four years and a total of $212 million. Over 80 percent of that figure, $170 million, is fully guaranteed.
The news comes a few days after Lions GM Brad Holmes indicated that getting Goff locked up with an extension was a top priority for the team. Goff was entering the final year of his contract in 2024.
Stay tuned for full details on the contractual structure and breakdown.