Lions to sign QB Jared Goff to a massive new contract extension

The drama over any contract extension for Lions quarterback Jared Goff has come to a happy ending. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions and Goff have agreed to a massive new contract extension.

Per Schefter, the extension is for four years and a total of $212 million. Over 80 percent of that figure, $170 million, is fully guaranteed.

The news comes a few days after Lions GM Brad Holmes indicated that getting Goff locked up with an extension was a top priority for the team. Goff was entering the final year of his contract in 2024.

Stay tuned for full details on the contractual structure and breakdown.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire