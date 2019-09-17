Lions sign QB Driskel to back up Stafford and cut Johnson

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to add depth behind Matthew Stafford.

Detroit added Driskel and released quarterback Josh Johnson on Tuesday. The Lions also have rookie quarterback David Blough.

Driskel started the final five games last season for Cincinnati when Andy Dalton was injured and he appeared in four other games in 2018. The Bengals waived Driskel off the injured reserve list with an injury settlement last week. He had a hamstring injury during training camp and lost the No. 2 job to rookie Ryan Finley.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

San Francisco drafted the former Florida and Louisiana Tech player three years ago in the sixth round. He has completed 105 of 176 passes for 1,003 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL