Lions sign P Jack Fox to big new contract extension

Lions punter Jack Fox is getting rewarded for being one of the NFL’s best at his position. The Lions and Fox have agreed to a three-year contract extension that makes Fox the highest-paid punter in the league.

Per several reports all crediting Fox’s agent, Athletes First, Fox and the Lions have reached an agreement to a three-year contract extension that will pay Detroit’s punter an average of $3.775 million per season. Fox was playing on a contract that expired after 2022 that paid him just under $900,000.

His new contract pushes Fox ahead of Seattle’s Michael Dickson in terms of average yearly compensation at the top of the punter charts. Fox will be one of five NFL punters earning over $3 million per season and is now locked in with the Lions through the 2025 season.

Fox is currently 9th in the NFL in punting gross average at 48.8 yards per kick. He finished second and earned his Pro Bowl nod in his first year with Detroit back in 2020.

