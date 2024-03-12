Lions re-sign OT Dan Skipper

Offensive lineman Dan Skipper is re-signing with the Lions on a one-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Lions have used Skipper mostly as a extra lineman in their jumbo packages. He played 11 games, with one start, and saw action on 101 offensive snaps in 2023.

In 2022, he started a career-high five games and played a career-high 387 snaps.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017, signing with the Cowboys. He briefly was on the Cowboys' practice squad to start his rookie season before Dallas waived him, and he signed with the Lions' practice squad.

Skipper also has spent time with the Patriots and Texans.