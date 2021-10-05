Lions sign OL Ryan McCollum from the Texans practice squad

Faced with serious injury issues on the offensive line, the Detroit Lions have signed lineman Ryan McCollum off the practice squad of the Houston Texans. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle was the first to report the signing.

McCollum is an undrafted rookie signed by the Texans out of Texas A&M. He primarily played center for the Aggies but also saw time as their No. 6 lineman and getting action at guard. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound McCollum is more of a finesse player than a power-oriented blocker.

The move, made on the player’s day off in Detroit, is a clear sign that Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow will indeed miss some time, as head coach Dan Campbell indicated on Monday.

The Lions have not yet made a corollary move, but OLB Romeo Okwara is expected to be placed on injured reserve with his torn Achilles.