Lions sign OL Max Pircher as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program

The Detroit Lions have added another player to the offensive line depth chart. This one won’t count against the 90-man roster limit, however.

The team announced on Monday it has signed Max Pircher, who is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. Originally from Italy, Pircher played for the Los Angeles Rams in the last two seasons after joining them via the same program.

Pircher joins tight end Patrick Murtaugh as international players on the Lions roster entering minicamp. Murtaugh, from Australia, signed earlier this offseason via the International Player Pathway program as well. Players in the IPP are able to practice with the team but do not count against the 90-man active roster limit until the regular season starts. If they are signed to the active roster, they do then count.

