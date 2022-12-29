Lions sign OL Jarrid Williams to the practice squad

There is a new member of the Detroit Lions practice squad. The team announced it has signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams to the practice squad on Thursday.

Williams, 25, was last with the Philadelphia Eagles on that team’s practice squad. He was released by the Eagles in November after spending the offseason and first part of the year on their practice squad. He’s an undrafted rookie who played collegiately at Houston and then Miami as a transfer student.

Williams fills the opening created when the New York Giants signed LB Jarrad Davis to their active roster earlier this week. He rejoins former Eagles teammate Kayode Awosika, who the Lions signed earlier this season from the Philadelphia practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire