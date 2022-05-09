Lions sign No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to rookie contract

Breaking News:

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions have officially signed one of their first-round picks, agreeing to a fully-guaranteed four-year deal with edge defender Aidan Hutchinson.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hutchinson was a dominant force for the Wolverines last season, making the most of his decision to return to school for another year. He proved he can take over games all on his own, delivering his best performances in the team’s most important games.

He joins a Lions team in the middle of a rebuild under head coach Dan Campbell, and will bring the tough, physical playing style that matches Campbell’s philosophy.

