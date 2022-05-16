The Lions held their rookie minicamp over the weekend and they announced a change to the roster on Monday.

They have signed linebacker Natrez Patrick. Linebacker Jessie Lemonier was waived in a corresponding move.

Patrick was undrafted out of Georgia in 2019 and signed with the Rams. He played 25 games for the NFC West club in his first two seasons and recorded five tackles while playing a special teams role. He was waived last year and claimed by the Broncos, but spent the year on injured reserve.

Lemonier had 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in seven games for the Lions last season. He also appeared in six games for the Chargers in 2020.

Lions sign Natrez Patrick, waive Jessie Lemonier originally appeared on Pro Football Talk