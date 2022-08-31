Lions sign Nate Sudfeld

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nate Sudfeld
    Nate Sudfeld
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • David Blough
    David Blough
    American-football player (1995-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jared Goff
    Jared Goff
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Lions have their new backup quarterback: Nate Sudfeld.

Sudfeld signed with the Lions today, after he was cut by the 49ers. The Lions also officially waived quarterback David Blough, who made the initial 53-man roster yesterday.

The 28-year-old Sudfeld has been in the NFL since 2016, when Washington picked him in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He spent one year in Washington, four in Philadelphia and one in San Francisco.

Sudfeld has never started an NFL game and is best known to football fans for playing badly in the second half of the final game of the 2020 season, handing the NFC East to Washington and leading to accusations that Eagles coach Doug Pederson was intentionally losing the game.

Jared Goff will be the Lions’ starter for the second consecutive season, and Sudfeld will serve as the backup. If the Lions have to turn to him, they’ll hope he plays better than he did the last time he took the field, in that ugly loss to Washington.

Lions sign Nate Sudfeld originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Detroit Lions to sign Nate Sudfeld as new backup QB, cut David Blough

    A sixth-round pick out of Indiana in 2016, Nate Sudfeld has appeared in 4 games in his NFL career and last played for the San Francisco 49ers

  • Lions cut David Blough, leaving no backup quarterback behind Jared Goff for now

    The Lions no longer have a backup quarterback. After the Lions cut one of their backup quarterbacks, Tim Boyle, they’re cutting the other one, David Blough. That leaves Jared Goff as the only quarterback currently on the Lions’ 53-man roster. Obviously, Goff won’t be the only quarterback on the roster when the season starts, so [more]

  • 49ers are keeping rookie Brock Purdy, cutting Nate Sudfeld

    49ers General Manager John Lynch said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has made the team’s 53-player roster. That means 49ers veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld did not. Purdy, the final selection in the 2022 NFL draft, will serve as the third quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. The news earlier this week of Garoppolo’s [more]

  • Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster: Here's who made the team

    Detroit Lions on Tuesday afternoon trimmed the 2022 roster to 53 players to meet NFL requirements entering the regular season, which begins next week.

  • LOOK: Michigan Rookies Make NFL Teams, 30 Wolverines total

    NFL teams have now made the cuts necessary to get to their final 53 man rosters.While some former Wolverine players did not make the cut, a few rookies joined the list of active Michigan players in the NFL including a former captain making the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

  • Lions to sign QB Nate Sudfeld

    The Detroit Lions are signing former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld to replace David Blough

  • Former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld to land with Lions

    It didn’t take Nate Sudfeld long to find a new home after the 49ers released him.

  • 2022 NFL Roster Cutdown Tracker

    Here is the complete list of cuts for all 32 NFL teams as they have made their roster moves to reach the 53-player limit: Arizona Cardinals: Released cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Joe Walker and waived offensive lineman Koda Martin on August 29. Releasing linebacker Devon Kennard on August 29. Waived quarterback Trace McSorley on [more]

  • Report: The Lions have released QB David Blough

    Adam Schefter reports the Lions will release backup QB David Blough and add a replacement

  • Steelers release five to get down to 53 players

    The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades. Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott. Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all Steelers draft picks. Layne had [more]

  • Rams 2022 roster cuts tracker

    Tracking all of the cuts made by the Rams before today's 4 p.m. ET deadline

  • Lions to waive DT Bruce Hector

    Lions to waive DT Bruce Hector after one season

  • Predicting Rams’ initial 16-man practice squad for 2022

    Now that roster cuts have been made, the Rams will have to start thinking about assembling their practice squad. Here's who could make it.

  • Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent, now

    I’ve said it before. Hopefully, I won’t say it again. Other than right now. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent. Not just any agent. A good agent. Someone who will know how to get Jackson the contract he wants. Someone who will, if the agent can’t get Jackson the contract he wants, [more]

  • Bills place CB Tre’Davious White on Reserve/PUP list

    #Bills place CB Tre'Davious White on Reserve/PUP list:

  • Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class

    The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]

  • Darren Waller finalizes agent change, as pursuit for contract continues

    As expected, Raiders tight end Darren Waller has finalized his change in representation, as he tries to replace a contract that pays out $6.75 million per year through 2023. Waller, who previously was represented by Klutch Sports, is now represented by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. The hiring happened today, upon expiration of the mandatory [more]

  • Howie Roseman explains why Jalen Reagor made Eagles' 2022 roster

    If Howie Roseman can't trade you, nobody can trade you. And that in a nutshell is why Jalen Reagor is still an Eagle. By Reuben Frank

  • ‘The mutant’ hopes to showcase athleticism in Michigan football season opener

    He's going to be a fan favorite this year. #GoBlue

  • Taiwan leader tells troops to keep cool amid Chinese threats

    Taiwan's president told the self-ruled island's military units Tuesday to keep their cool in the face of daily warplane flights and warship maneuvers by rival China, saying that Taiwan will not allow Beijing to provoke a conflict. China has kept up military pressure on Taiwan in the weeks following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in early August. Beijing initially retaliated with large military drills in the waters and skies near Taiwan.