Lions re-sign Mike Ford to a new contract

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions are bringing back cornerback and core special teams player Mike Ford. The team announced on Monday it has re-signed Ford to a new contract, the terms of which have yet to be disclosed.

With Ford back in Detroit, the Lions no longer have any restricted free agents pending. The Lions faced a deadline of extending a tender offer to Ford, but signing him to a new contract ends any drama there.

Ford has played three seasons in Detroit, appearing in 31 games and starting seven. He consistently shows speed and energy at both CB and on special teams, though his coverage skills can be clunky. He did grade out with the highest PFF coverage score on the team in 2020 with an 87.6, albeit in just 26 coverage snaps.

He joined the team as an undrafted rookie from SE Missouri State following the 2018 NFL draft and has worked his way up from the practice squad. Ford has shown enough to the new coaching staff to bring back for at least one more season.

