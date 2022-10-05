Lions sign Michael Badgley to practice squad

The Lions are hopeful Austin Seibert‘s right groin will be healed enough to kick this week. But if not, the Lions will have Michael Badgley as their kicker against the Patriots.

Detroit signed Badgley to its practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Lions cut Dominik Eberle on Monday after he missed two extra points against the Seahawks.

Badgley kicked for the Bears on Sunday, scoring all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts.

He was with the Jaguars briefly in August and spent time with both the Colts and Titans last season. He was 18-of-21 on field goals while making all 39 extra points he tried in 12 games with Indianapolis but missed the only field goal and one of the two extra points he kicked for the Titans.

