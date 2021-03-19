Lions sign long snapper Don Muhlbach for an 18th season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Death. Taxes. Don Muhlbach snapping for the Detroit Lions.

The inevitable carries on at least one more year. The Lions announced they have re-signed Muhlbach to a one-year contract to return as the team’s long snapper for the 18th consecutive season.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but Muhlbach has taken a slight raise on a one-year deal for each of the last eight seasons. The 39-year-old has played 260 games in a Lions uniform, the eighth-most of any player with one team in NFL history. He was a teammate in Detroit of new Lions head coach Dan Campbell from 2006-2008.

Recommended Stories