Lions sign LB Ragland

Linebacker Reggie Ragland signed with the Detroit Lions, who also agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Elijah Lee, according to reports.

They join recently signed Jamie Collins in a reshaped linebacker corps in Detroit.

A second-round pick in 2016, Ragland was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Kansas City Chiefs and played for the Super Bowl champions last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ragland, 26, registered 160 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 42 games (32 starts) with the Chiefs.

Ragland could be paired with Jarrad Davis, who remains among the 2019 starters after the Lions parted with Devon Kennard. The team captain was released last week.

Lee, 24, was primarily a special teams player for San Francisco last season. He tallied 76 tackles and one sack in 38 games (six starts) with the 49ers.

--Field Level Media