Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone to a one-year deal

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Alex Anzalone is following Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn from New Orleans to Detroit. The Lions are signing the free agent off-ball linebacker to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million.

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com was first to report the signing.

Bringing in Anzalone was a widely anticipated move. He played under new Detroit defensive coordinator Glenn in New Orleans, where Campbell was also the assistant head coach for the last four seasons. The 26-year-old Anzalone was a third-round pick by the Saints in the 2017 NFL draft.

He was a college teammate at Florida of former Lions LB Jarrad Davis. Now Anzalone gets a chance to take over Davis’ role as a starting off-ball LB. Davis signed a one-year deal to join the New York Jets as a free agent.

