Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone, 3 others

One of the Detroit Lions’ primary defensive starters from the 2021 season is coming back for another go-around. Linebacker Alex Anzalone has re-signed with the Lions prior to the onset of free agency.

The team announced the re-signing on Monday just before the legal tampering period for free agents begins. Anzalone was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. He started 14 games for the Lions in his first season in Detroit, coming to the team with head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from the New Orleans Saints.

Anzalone struggled early in the season but his play perked up once the Lions jettisoned LB Jamie Collins. The 27-year-old wore the green dot as the defensive playcaller.

The Lions also announced they officially re-signed safety C.J. Moore, safety Jalen Elliott and linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton. Terms of the new deals are not yet known.

