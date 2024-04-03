Lions re-sign Kindle Vildor

Defensive back Kindle Vildor bounced around a bit last year before landing with the Lions, but he hopes to just stay put in 2024.

Vildor's agents announced on Wednesday that their client is re-signing with the Lions. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Vildor went to training camp with the Bears last year and was claimed off waivers by the Titans after he failed to make the final cut. He spent over a month in Tennessee and then landed on the Eagles' practice squad for a few weeks following his release by the Titans. The Lions signed him and he played seven regular season games as well as all three of their playoff contests.

The most memorable moment of Vildor's run came in the NFC Championship Game when a Brock Purdy pass went through his hands, off his facemask and into the hands of 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk to set up a touchdown that helped the 49ers pull off a comeback win.

Vildor had 22 tackles, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble over all 10 of his appearances with Detroit. He had 97 tackles, an interception, a sack, and 10 passes defensed in three seasons with the Bears.