Lions sign kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal

Days after signing a contract with the Detroit Lions, the details of Jake Bates contract has been revealed. It’s been reported that Bates signs a two-year deal worth $1.98 million dollars. This deal with the Lions includes a $100,000 signing bonus and $150,000 total guaranteed.

In his lone season with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL, Bates went 17-for-22 on field goals this year. His ability to kick from long range is what put him on the radar of teams across the NFL.

On field goals that were between 40-49 yards, he was 7-for-7 and on field goals that were 50+ yards, he was 6-for-10. His longest field goal of the season was 64 yards and that was the longest field goal of the season in the UFL.

By adding Bates to the roster, the Lions continue to do what they said they were going to do and that was add competition to every position on the field. They now have a three kickers on the roster with Jake Bates, Michael Badgley and James Turner. This will certainly be a position battle worth monitoring this summer.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire