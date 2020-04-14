The Lions added some more offensive line depth, bringing back one of their own.

The team announced that they had agreed to terms with veteran guard Kenny Wiggins.

He joined them in 2018, and has started 13 games for them the last two years.

He spent the previous five seasons with the Chargers, and had practice squad stints with the 49ers and Ravens.

The Lions spent early and big free agency money on right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and took a flier on former first-rounder Joshua Garnett.

Lions re-sign Kenny Wiggins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk