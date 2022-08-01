The Lions have added a piece to their offensive backfield.

The team announced the signing of running back Justin Jackson on Monday afternoon. Wide receiver Corey Sutton was placed on the reserve/retired list in a corresponding move.

Jackson was a Chargers seventh-round pick in 2018 and he spent the last four seasons with the AFC West team. Jackson appeared in 14 games last season, made two starts, and ran 68 times for 364 yards and two touchdowns.

D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams return as the top two backs on the roster in Detroit. Craig Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike, Jermar Jefferson, and Greg Bell are also on hand.

Sutton signed with the Lions after going undrafted out of Appalachian State this year.

Lions sign Justin Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk