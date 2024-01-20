Lions re-sign Julian Okwara amongst practice squad moves

Julian Okwara never left Detroit after being waived on Thursday when the team activated James Houston to take his spot on the active roster. Okwara went unclaimed on the waiver wire, and now he’s back with the Lions.

The team re-signed Okwara to the practice squad on Saturday, a day ahead of the postseason matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit also promoted two players from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday afternoon’s game.

For the second week in a row, DT Tyson Alualu and FB Jason Cabinda have been elevated for the game. Both played in the win over the Rams as practice squad elevations.

There is no limit on elevations in the postseason.

Detroit didn’t announce any game status changes from Friday’s injury report, which is a positive development for TE Sam LaPorta and his questionable knee.

