Lions sign Josh Woods off Bears practice squad, place Austin Seibert on COVID-19 list

As the Lions attempt to find a trade partner for linebacker Jamie Collins, the team has announced a few roster moves.

Detroit has signed linebacker Josh Woods off of Chicago’s practice squad. Woods has been with the Bears since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018, going on and off the practice squad. He appeared in 15 games for Chicago in 2020, playing 60 percent of the club’s special teams snaps. The Bears elevated him off the practice squad for Week One, and Woods played 12 special teams snaps in the loss to the Rams.

The Lions have placed kicker Austin Seibert on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making it unlikely that he’ll play in Sunday’s game against the Ravens. It’s currently unclear if Seibert tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has. But if he’s vaccinated and tested positive, Seibert needs two negative tests separated by 24 hours to return to work.

Detroit has Ryan Santoso on its practice squad, and he can be elevated to kick in Week Three.

Additionally, receiver Tyrell Williams has been placed on injured reserve. He suffered a concussion in Week One. On Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell said he expected Williams to miss at least another game.

