Linebacker Josh Woods will be staying with the Lions.

The Lions announced that they have re-signed Woods on Tuesday. No terms of the deal were announced.

Woods was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but the agreement means that the two sides will avoid a drawn out dance involving tender offers in the weeks and months to come.

Woods was signed off of the Bears’ practice squad last September. He had 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in 12 games for the Lions. He had 19 tackles and a fumble recovery in 25 games for the Bears before moving to his new home in the NFC North.

Lions re-sign Josh Woods originally appeared on Pro Football Talk