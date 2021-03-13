Lions sign Josh Hill

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is bringing one of his favorite players to Detroit.

Free agent tight end Josh Hill, who was cut by the Saints this week, has signed with the Lions.

The 30-year-old Hill has spent his entire eight-season career in New Orleans, and for the last five years Campbell was his position coach, so they know each other very well.

Last season the Saints used Hill almost exclusively as a blocker, and he had just eight catches for 46 yards. Hill played 33 percent of the Saints’ offensive snaps and 26 percent of the Saints’ special teams snaps last season.

