Lions sign Jordan Ta’amu

The Lions have only three quarterbacks on their roster, and the two backups are nursing injuries that could keep them out of their preseason game this weekend.

So the Lions have signed free agent quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, the team announced Tuesday.

David Blough has a shoulder injury, and Tim Boyle is dealing with an ankle injury. That left starter Jared Goff as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

Ta’amu worked out for the Browns earlier this month and for the Ravens in June, but he had remained a free agent since the Chiefs cut him in May.

He spent time on the Lions’ practice squad last December before rejoining the Chiefs.

Ta’amu also has spent time with the Raiders and Texans since going undrafted in 2019. He played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL.

