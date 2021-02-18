Lions sign Joel Heath

The Lions have added a player to their defensive line group.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Joel Heath on Thursday. Heath opted out of playing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Broncos released him earlier this month.

Heath made the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and appeared in 32 games over four seasons with the team. He had 32 tackles and two sacks in his first two years in Houston, but saw his playing time shrink over the next two campaigns.

The Lions have most of their defensive linemen under contract for 2021, but they also have a new defensive coordinator in Aaron Glenn and that will likely be a factor in some changes up front before they return to action.

