Lions sign Javon Leake, waive Michael Warren

The Lions have made a roster move in switching running backs on Wednesday.

Detroit announced the club has signed Javon Leake and waived Michael Warren with an injury designation.

Leake spent time with the Giants and Washington last year as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland. He appeared in one game for the Football Team, playing a handful of special teams snaps. Washington waived him in April.

Warren signed with the Lions in June after stints with Philadelphia, Carolina, and Washington as an undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati in 2020. Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Warren did not practice on Wednesday.

The Lions now have six running backs on their roster: D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jemar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike, Dedrick Mills, and Leake. Swift has missed significant practice time with a groin injury.

