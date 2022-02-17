The Lions announced on Thursday that fullback Jason Cabinda will be remaining with the team for a while.

Cabinda has signed a two-year contract extension that will set him up to remain in Detroit through the 2023 season. No financial terms were announced.

Cabinda signed with the Raiders as a undrafted linebacker in 2018 and played in 10 games as a rookie. The Lions shifted his position to fullback after he signed with their practice squad in 2019 and he’s appeared in 30 games over the last two seasons.

Much of Cabinda’s playing time has come on special teams, but he has started six games since coming to Detroit. He has six catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, four carries for 23 for yards, and 16 tackles since coming to Detroit.

Lions sign Jason Cabinda to two-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk