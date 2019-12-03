Lions sign Jason Cabinda

T.J. Hockenson went on injured reserve Monday and the Lions filled his roster spot on Tuesday, but they didn’t bring in a new tight end.

The Lions announced that they have promoted linebacker Jason Cabinda from the practice squad.

Cabinda signed with the Lions after being cut by the Raiders in August. Cabinda’s experiences in training camp were featured during the Raiders’ run on Hard Knocks this summer.

Cabinda played in 10 games after making the Oakland roster last season. He had 21 tackles in those appearances.

Hockenson injured his ankle in last Thursday’s loss to the Bears. The first-round pick is one of eight players on injured reserve in Detroit.