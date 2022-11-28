Lions sign DE James Houston to active roster, place Julian Okwara on IR

Lions rookie James Houston picked a great time to have an impactful NFL debut. After bagging two sacks of Bills All-Pro QB Josh Allen in his first game, Houston found his way onto the Lions active roster.

The Lions signed Houston to the active roster after the reverted to the practice squad. The sixth-round rookie from Jackson State played in Week 12 as a practice squad elevation, his first time being active for a regular season game.

There was room for Houston on the 53-man roster due to an injury. DE Julian Okwara was placed on the IR with an elbow injury suffered in the loss to the Bills. He is not expected to return in 2022, which has six games remaining.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire