Linebacker James Houston had a positive impact for the Lions in last Thursday’s loss to the Bills and he’ll get more opportunities to help the team out after a Monday roster move.

The Lions announced that they have signed Houston to the active roster from the practice squad. Defensive end Charles Harris was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Houston was a sixth-round pick this year and he was called up for the first time on Thanksgiving. Houston sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice while playing just five defensive snaps in the 28-25 loss.

Harris has been dealing with a groin injury and only played in six games this season. He had 14 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Lions sign James Houston to active roster, put Charles Harris on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk