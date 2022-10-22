Lions sign Jack Fox to three-year extension

The Lions found a punter they like in Jack Fox and they aren’t in a hurry to look for another one.

According to multiple reports, Fox will sign a three-year extension with the Lions. The deal will pay Fox an average annual salary of $3.775 million with $7.5 million in guaranteed money.

The average per year sets a new high for NFL punters.

Fox joined the Lions practice squad in 2019 and took over as their punter in 2020. He made the Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro during his rookie season after averaging 49.1 yards per punt. He averaged 49.2 yards last year and is averaging 48.8 yards per kick so far this season.

