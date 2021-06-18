U.S. Open:

Watch Round 2 of 2021 U.S. Open live from Torrey Pines

Lions sign free agent WR Chad Hansen, cut Jonathan Adams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Detroit Lions have made a move at wide receiver. On Friday, the team announced it has signed veteran free agent wideout Chad Hansen.

Hansen, 26, played for the Houston Texans in 2020. He hauled in 17 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown in five games, starting two. It was his most prolific season since joining the NFL as a fourth-round pick with the New York Jets in 2017. Hansen played his college ball at California, where his quarterback for most of his Bears tenure was new Lions QB Jared Goff. He has been a frequent offseason workout partner with Goff.

To make room for Hansen, the team cut undrafted rookie Jonathan Adams from Arkansas State.

Recommended Stories

  • Lions sign Chad Hansen

    Wide receiver Chad Hansen has landed a job in Detroit. The Lions announced Hansen’s signing on Friday. They waived wide receiver Jonathan Adams in a corresponding move. Hansen was a Jets fourth-round pick in 2017 and caught nine passes for 94 yards during his rookie season. He was waived the next year and bounced between [more]

  • Broncos quarterback competition goes on hiatus for 6 weeks

    The Denver Broncos' quarterback competition took an early summer hiatus Thursday when coach Vic Fangio canceled the final day of the team's mandatory minicamp in favor of a team bonding field day featuring tug of war and a home run derby. Fangio did the same thing two years ago, when quarterback Drew Lock won the 3-point basketball shooting and closest-to-the-pin chipping contests. Former Broncos O-lineman Orlando Franklin, now a host on 104.3 The Fan radio station in Denver, noted that when Fangio scuttled his final minicamp practice for a field day in 2019, that decision followed an intense offseason program.

  • Aleksej Pokusevski to skip Olympic qualifying tournament for Serbia

    Pokusevski will join Nikola Jokic and Alen Smailagic as NBA players to skip the event for Serbia.

  • Michigan Basketball: Several 2023s Contacted On First Day Allowed By NCAA

    College hoops coaches were able to reach out to rising juniors for the first time Tuesday, and U-M didn't waste time.

  • Top 50 Patriots players of the Bill Belichick era, revisited

    Back in 2015, our Tom E. Curran unveiled his Top 50 Patriots of the Bill Belichick era. But after three more trips to the Super Bowl, that list needs some updating. Curran sets the stage for his revamped list, which we'll roll out over the next two weeks.

  • Alex Rodriguez says he’ll keep Timberwolves in Minnesota

    Alex Rodriguez is rumored to want to move the Timberwolves to Seattle.

  • Rams were ‘getting a lot of calls’ about Jared Goff before trade with Lions

    Les Snead told Lions GM Brad Holmes that the Rams were getting a lot of calls about Jared Goff this offseason.

  • Brian Baldinger calls Landon Dickerson the ‘best offensive lineman’ he’s seen since Quentin Nelson

    Brian Baldinger Compares Landon Dickerson to Quenton Nelson

  • Todd Gurley, Justin Houston predicted to sign with same NFL team

    Two former Georgia football players are projected to sign with the same NFL team.

  • Simone Biles Just Posted a Stunning No-Makeup Bikini Instagram

    The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.

  • John Stockton's Wild Anti-Vaccine Video Gets Booed By Fans

    In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.

  • Browns land two starters on NFL’s “best team money can buy”

    The Cleveland Browns landed two starters on NFL.com's "best team money can buy" roster but no one else made the 53-man.

  • Potential 49ers free-agent targets to bolster pass-rushing depth

    The 49ers' pass-rushing depth got a little thinner Thursday.

  • What did Andy Dalton see “wrong” in Justin Fields’ throwing motion?

    Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]

  • 'SNL' stars recall fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase: 'Very sad and painful and awful'

    Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”

  • NFL suspends Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season

    The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since. The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. Harrell [more]

  • Kemba Walker trade: Five takeaways from Celtics-Thunder deal

    The Celtics shook up the NBA landscape Friday morning by trading Kemba Walker to the Thunder for old friend Al Horford. Chris Forsberg shares his reaction to the blockbuster transaction.

  • Former Michigan TE Jake Butt finds new NFL home

    The former Mackey Award-winning tight end is on his way to the Windy City after an injury-plagued NFL start.

  • Arizona State in hot water, goodbye conference divisions, more 12-team playoff talk

    SI's Pat Forde returns to the podcast to continue the 12-team playoff discourse. Pete Thamel floated the news this week that conference divisions may be a thing of the past due to playoff expansion. Can we also expect the quarterfinals to eventually be played on campus? Arizona State is in hot water with the NCAA over allegations they hosted recruits during the pandemic dead period. Just how bad is this investigation for the Sun Devils? The guys wrap the podcast with a tribute to former Big East commissioner John Marinatto, who passed recently at the age of 64.

  • Rick Carlisle quit rather than work for Cuban, whose Mavericks are a mess | Opinion

    Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return