Lions sign free agent WR/KR Kalif Raymond

The Detroit Lions have added former Titans wide receiver and return specialist Kalif Raymond as a free agent. Raymond’s agent first reported the deal on social media.

It’s a one-year deal for Raymond in Detroit. Further terms are not yet available.

Raymond is a natural candidate to replace Jamal Agnew as the primary return man for the Lions. The 5-foot-8, 182-pounder from Holy Cross has played on special teams almost exclusively in his five years in the NFL. He finished in the top 10 in most return metrics in 2020 while playing for the Titans, his fourth NFL team. He has just four career receptions for 30 yards, three of which came last year in a more expanded offensive role with the Titans.

