Lions sign free agent TE Devin Funchess

The Detroit Lions have added a veteran presence to the tight end room. The team has signed free agent Devin Funchess.

The Lions announced the move on Tuesday after the day’s OTA session in Allen Park. Terms of the deal are not immediately available.

Funchess, 28, has not played since the 2019 regular season when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts. He caught three passes in his only game with the Colts. The 2015 2nd-round pick by the Carolina Panthers opted out of the 2020 season after signing with the Green Bay Packers and did not play in 2021 after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason.

He is a Detroit native who played collegiately at Michigan. Funchess’ best NFL season came in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight TDs for the Panthers while playing primarily as an outside wide receiver. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has always straddled the line between wideout and tight end.