Lions sign free agent safety Dean Marlowe

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions have added another veteran safety to the roster. The Lions signed free agent Dean Marlowe to a contract.

Marlowe visited with the Lions on Wednesday and agreed to join the team quickly. It’s a one-year deal with Detroit, with exact contract terms yet to be fully revealed.

The 28-year-old Marlowe comes to Detroit from Buffalo, where he just turned in his best season. He played more defensive snaps (230) in 2020 than he had in his prior five NFL seasons, recording 22 tackles, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks for the Bills.

He spent his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent from James Madison. Most of his career has been spent playing primarily special teams. Marlowe is more of a strong safety who can drop into the box, though he does have some range in a two-high safety look.

