Lions sign free agent OT Darrin Paulo

On the eve of the OTAs, the Detroit Lions have added another offensive tackle to the mix. The Lions announced they have signed free agent OT Darrin Paulo.

The 6-5, 317-pound Paulo is entering his second NFL season. He spent 2020 on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie out of Utah. Paulo also had time with the New Orleans Saints during the 2020 offseason. He was a starting left tackle for Utah but projects almost exclusively as a right tackle in the NFL.

Signing Paulo brings the Lions to a full 90-man roster entering this week’s OTAs in Allen Park.